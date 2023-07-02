Asian Games: Deepak Bhoria, Nishant Dev and Parveen Hooda secure berths

New Delhi: In boxing, India’s world Championship bronze medallist boxers Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) secured berths for upcoming Asian Games. 2022 Worlds bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (57kg), Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) secured their places in the women’s team for the Asian Games. Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The Asiad boxing competitions are the first Olympic Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games for the boxers from the continent.

Meanwhile, reigning Asian Games light flyweight champion and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal was not be able to secure berth as he once again finished behind Deepak in the assessment. Reigning 48kg women’s world champion Nitu Ghanghas also couldn’t make the cut as she was pipped by Preeti Pawar in the 54kg weight class.

Shiva Thapa will represent the country in the super lightweight category (63.5kg). Former Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), Lakshya (80kg) Chahar, and Nerender Berwal also made the cut for the marquee event.

Squad: Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria 60kg, Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet 92kg, Narender Berwal (+92kg).