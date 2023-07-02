French President Emmanuel Macron postpones his state visit to Germany due to growing unrest in the country

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to postpone his state visit to Germany due to the escalating unrest in France, characterized by riots, looting, and arson. Macron personally contacted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to request the postponement of the planned visit, as stated in a presidential statement.

The statement mentioned that Macron informed Steinmeier about the situation in France and asked for the postponement of his state visit, although it did not specify a new date for the visit. President Steinmeier expressed regret over the “cancellation” but demonstrated full understanding given the circumstances in France. He expressed his hope that the street violence would cease soon and social peace would be restored.

The state visit was originally scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 2, and was intended to honor the strong friendship between France and Germany in the 60th year of the Elysée Treaty, which focuses on bilateral relations. It would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years since Jacques Chirac’s visit in 2000.

During the visit, Macron had planned to visit several regions of Germany to emphasize the unique bonds between the two countries and their citizens, particularly the youth.

France has been engulfed in a state of anarchy since protests erupted following the fatal shooting of a teenager. The protests quickly escalated into nationwide riots. Violent protesters, mostly young individuals, clashed with police and engaged in looting, adding pressure on President Macron. Over 1,300 people have been arrested in the four days since the protests began, and more than 45,000 police officers, including special forces, have been deployed to contain the situation, especially in Marseille and Lyon, the two largest cities in France and the epicenters of the violence.

The situation has become so severe that French footballer Kylian Mbappe felt compelled to release a statement denouncing the violence and urging protesters to calm down. Mbappe emphasized that violence solves nothing and only harms those who express it, their families, loved ones, and neighbors. He called for an end to violence and the start of a period of mourning, dialogue, and reconstruction.