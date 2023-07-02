GST revenue crosses 1.61 lakh crore in June

New Delhi: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection crossed Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June this year. This is fourth time since the launch of GST that the collection is crossing Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark. GST was launched on July 1, 2017.

GST collection rose 12% to reach at 1,61,497 crore in last month. Out of this, Central GST is Rs 31,013 crore, State GST is Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first (April-June) quarter of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively.

During June, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The revenues had touched a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April. In May, it was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.