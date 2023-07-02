Heavy rains in several parts of Gujarat

Heavy rains in numerous regions of Gujarat caused a flood-like situation, cutting off many villages, officials reported on Sunday. According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, some portions of the Valsad and Navsari districts got unusually severe rainfall in a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning.

Several villages were cut off because roads were inundated or washed away, officials said, with the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) engaging in operations to rescue stranded individuals. On Friday, a three-year-old girl died after falling into a well while scooping water out of her flooded house, while the bodies of two men who went missing following heavy rain were discovered on Saturday by a rescue squad, according to authorities.

Villages in Surendranagar district’s Limbdi taluka were shut off due to flooding of approach roads, with seven persons rescued by local residents from one of the villages, according to state government officials. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Gujarat government was doing everything possible to help residents affected by the heavy rains.