Indian discus thrower Seema Punia clinched silver medal at Qosanov Memorial athletics

Seema Punia, a veteran Indian discus thrower, won a silver medal on Saturday at the Qosanov Memorial sports event in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Seema, the 2014 Asian Games champion, finished second after throwing the disc 57.35 metres. This was her season’s second competition.

Thailand’s Subenrat Insaeng won the gold medal with a throw of 59.67m. Karina Vasilyeva, a local athlete, won bronze in a six-woman field with 47.70m. Seema’s time was faster than the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) Asian Games qualifying standard of 57m.

The AFI had made participation in the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar from June 15 to 19 obligatory for selection to the Asian Games team. Seema had won gold there with a throw of 56.50m. Seema’s personal best is 64.84m, which she achieved in 2004.