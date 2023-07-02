Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days

The southwest monsoon will intensify in Kerala during the next five days, bringing severe to extremely heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow warnings in a number of districts.

From Monday to Wednesday, Kannur and Kasaragod are on orange alert. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has warned the public to be extremely cautious due to the possibility of landslides and flash floods during heavy rains. In emergency situations, the public has been asked to follow the authority’s instructions. Those who live in places prone to marine attacks should be prepared to relocate to relief camps.

Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea off the beaches of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep until Wednesday. On these coastlines, strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 55 kmph are forecast.

According to the IMD, the monsoon will be normal in July across the country. Deficient rainfall was reported in 16 states and union territories in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting severe deficits of 69% and 60% below normal, respectively. Based on 1971-2020 data, the long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country in July is approximately 280.4 mm. The phenomenon of equatorial Pacific Ocean warming known as El Nino conditions is likely to begin in July. El Nino is known for reducing monsoon rainfall.