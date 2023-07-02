Lexus RX 350H deliveries begin in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Japanese luxury automaker Lexus has started the deliveries of its fifth-generation RX luxury SUV in the Indian markets. The five-seater SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11, with the bookings starting on the same day.

The Lexus RX is being offered in two variants — RX 350H Luxury and RX 500H F-Sport+. As of now, the deliveries have started only for the RX 350Hh. Deliveries of the RX 500H will begin soon. Below are the variant-wise Lexus RX prices (ex-showroom).

RX 350H – Rs 95.80 lakh

RX 500H – Rs 1.18 crore

The Lexus RX 350H is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine (142kW/242Nm) mated to a twin electric motor set-up (front – 134kW/270Nm and rear – 40kW/121Nm) with the total system output at 184kW. The SUV comes with a 259.2V Nickel-metalhydride (NiMH) battery.

The Lexus RX 500H employs a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (200kW/460Nm) clubbed with a twin electric motor set-up (front – 64kW/292Nm and rear – 76kW/273Nm) with the total system output at 273kW. The SUV has a 288V NiMH battery.

The customers can choose between Mark Levinson and Panasonic audio systems. The Lexus RX has the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as a standard for driver assistance.