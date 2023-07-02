Maharashtra BJP says, NCP’s decision to support BJP-Shiv Sena a blow to Opposition

The BJP unit claimed that the National Congress Party’s (NCP) decision to lend support to the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and join the government is a blow to Opposition unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and other party MLAs took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the Maharashtra government.

According to BJP sources, the decision was made as a result of Congress’s attempt to impose Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the opposition and candidate for prime minister in 2024. ‘This decision couldn’t have arrived without the approval of Sharad Pawar,’ the sources claimed. The high handedness of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is what caused the NCP to split.

On Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister. Ajit Pawar, the head of the opposition in the state Assembly, has the support of 30 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state.

At his official residence, Devgiri, in Mumbai earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar had a meeting with certain party leaders and MLAs. Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent NCP politician, and Supriya Sule, the party’s working president, were also in attendance.

Sharad Pawar, the president of the NCP, who was in Pune, claimed to be ignorant of the meeting but noted that Ajit Pawar, who serves as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, has the authority to organise a conference of lawmakers.