Major road closure for one month announced in Gulf country

Manama: The Roads Affairs at the Ministry of Works and the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior in Bahrain, have announced a temporary road closure. The authority announced the phased closure of one lane on Roundabout 6 Flyover and Roundabout 14 Flyover. The road is closed as part of the resurfacing works. An alternative lane will be provided for traffic movement.

The closure will be effective from Sunday, 02/07/2023 for a period of one month. All road users are requested to observe and obey the traffic rules for the safety of all.