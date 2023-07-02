NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be sworn as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister on Sunday, according to people close to him.

Thirty of the state’s 53 NCP MLAs appear to be with Ajit Pawar, the state Assembly’s leader of opposition. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar met with some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence ‘Devgiri’ in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and the party’s working president Supriya Sule. However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune at the time, claimed he was unaware of the meeting, but that Ajit Pawar, as leader of the opposition in the Assembly, has the authority to call a conference of MPs.