Nokia launches mid-range smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Nokia launched its latest mid-range smartphone named ‘Nokia G42’. Offered in So Grey and So Purple colours, the Nokia G42 5G is available in two storage configurations. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,800). Nokia said that the Nokia G42 5G will launch in India within the third quarter of the year.

The new device sports a a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) LCD display, the Nokia G42 5G comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a peak brightness level of 560 nits, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The dual nano SIM-supported handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Nokia G42 5G also offers up to 5GB of additional virtual RAM and allows storage expansion of up to 1TB via a micro-SD card.

The Nokia G42 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, along with 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W charging via a USB C port.