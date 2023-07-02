Quick and Easy Mutton Kebabs: A Lip-Smacking Snack Recipe

Here’s a recipe for a delicious evening snack with mutton: Mutton Kebabs.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams mutton, minced

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– Salt to taste

– Oil for frying

– Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the minced mutton, chopped onion, minced garlic, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala, fresh coriander leaves, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

2. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a small kebab patty. Repeat this process with the remaining mixture to make all the kebabs.

3. Heat oil in a frying pan or skillet over medium heat.

4. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the kebabs in the pan. Cook the kebabs for about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until they turn golden brown and are cooked through.

5. Remove the kebabs from the pan and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

6. Serve the mutton kebabs hot with lemon wedges on the side.

You can enjoy these mutton kebabs as a delicious evening snack with your favorite chutney or dip. They are packed with flavor and make a great addition to any gathering or simply as a treat for yourself. Enjoy!