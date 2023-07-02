South Africa’s Zulu king’s spokesperson denies reports of suspected poisoning of Misuzulu Zulu

The spokesperson for South Africa’s Zulu king has refuted reports suggesting that the king, Misuzulu Zulu, the leader of the country’s most influential traditional monarchy, was a victim of suspected poisoning.

On Saturday night, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu prime minister, issued a press release stating that the monarch had been hospitalized in the neighboring country of Eswatini after falling ill.

The king had expressed concerns that he was being poisoned, especially following the sudden and unexpected death of one of his close advisors on Saturday.

According to the statement, the king chose to seek medical treatment in Eswatini instead of South Africa due to discomfort related to his parents’ previous medical treatment in South Africa, which ended in their deaths.

Buthelezi added that the king was under medical care in Eswatini and was in stable condition. Further updates would be provided when available.

The claim of suspected poisoning arose following the suspicious death of another senior advisor to the king.

Although the Zulu king’s role holds limited political power and is primarily ceremonial within South African society, he holds significant influence and receives a government-funded budget of several million dollars annually.

King Misuzulu’s coronation occurred in November 2022, attracting thousands of attendees.

However, his ascension to the throne was marred by a fierce power struggle within the royal family, as some members disputed his claim and argued that he was not the rightful heir to his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini. They advocated for Prince Simakade, another son of the late king, to assume the role of monarch.

King Zwelithini had multiple wives and numerous children, leading to legal disputes over his will, contested by his first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, and her two daughters.

The sudden rise of King Misuzulu to the throne came after his father’s passing in March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the death of his mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, a month later.