Taiwan extends visa-free entry

Taipei: Taiwan has extended visa-free for Filipinos until next year. The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this. The authority informed that the visa-free entry policy will be extended from August 1 to July 31, 2024.

‘In this year of tourism recovery, Taiwan is targeting more than 320,000 visitors from the Philippines. I cordially invite all Filipino friends to come and join us in exploring Taiwan’s beauty, especially with the 14-day visa-free programme,’ said Wallace Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) in the Philippines.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Taiwan reopened its border in October last year. After this, more than 60,000 Filipinos had flown in by the first quarter of 2023. Filipinos have been allowed to stay in Taiwan visa-free for at least 14 days since the Philippines were included in a 9-month trial period of the scheme in 2017. It had been extended every year since then.