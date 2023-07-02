“The Diplomat” will hit theatres across the country on January 11

The makers of actor John Abraham’s next feature film “The Diplomat” have announced that it will be released in theatres across the country on January 11, 2024. According to a press release, the film is a high-octane drama directed by Shivam Nair of “Naam Shabana” fame and stars Abraham as a high-ranking government employee.

Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay for “The Diplomat,” which is based on his work on films such as “Force,” “Batla House,” and “Rocky Handsome,” as well as “D-Day” and “Pink.”

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; Abraham’s JA Entertainment; Wakaoo Films’ Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl; Fortune Pictures’ Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma; and Seeta Films’ Rakesh Dang are producing. Abraham was most recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan.” He will be seen in the action thriller “Tehran” next.