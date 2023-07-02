UP: Man found dead in girlfriend’s house after fight with her father

In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a man was found hanging from a noose in his girlfriend’s home. According to reports, the deceased was allegedly beaten by the father of his girlfriend.

Iqbal, the male, wished to wed his lover despite her father’s opposition to their relationship. A panchayat meeting was also scheduled for July 1 in light of this.

The couple chose to meet up, nonetheless, later in the evening. When the girl’s father learned of this, he violently attacked both of them.

Iqbal’s body was then found hanging inside his girlfriend’s home. When Iqbal’s family learned of this occurrence, they alerted the police.

The police investigated the area after getting the information and submitted the body for a post-mortem.

A police official predicted that the autopsy report will reveal exact details of the incident. On the basis of the conclusions, the proper legal action would be taken.