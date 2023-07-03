Russia launched drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv

After a relative lull, Russia launched a drone attack early Sunday on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, officials said. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days.

All of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city administration. In addition to the city itself, the surrounding Kyiv region was targeted. Kyiv regional Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone.

Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that across the country, eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians.

Further south, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in overnight shelling of Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson province, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Ukrainian administration of the province.

According to Tolokonnikov, the youngster was injured when the Russian army shelled the village of Mylove on the banks of the Dnieper River in the Beryslav area.

“The child was hospitalised, and there is no threat to his life,” Tolokonnikov remarked on state television.

Shelling continued in Kherson province on Sunday morning, injuring four persons in the provincial capital, also known as Kherson. According to the regional prosecutor’s office, Russian troops operating in the Russia-occupied part of Kherson province targeted a residential sector of the city. “At least four citizens were injured, two of whom were injured as a result of a targeted strike on a high-rise building,” the office posted on Telegram.