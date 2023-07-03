After being run over by goods train, UP woman survives

In Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, a woman was nearly run over by a cargo train on Sunday. People on the street stared in shock as she managed to survive the accident. The 40-year-old woman was saved after the goods train was stopped and was injured.

The tragedy happened while the woman, identified as as Harpyari, a resident of Arya Nagar, was passing the railway grade-crossing at Sahawar Gate when she collapsed on the tracks out of fear. She had plans to purchase medication.

Under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, trespassing across railway tracks is a crime punishable by up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to Rs 1,000. Despite the laws, people continue to risk their lives by crossing unattended railway lines and crossings.