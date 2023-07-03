Akhil Marar emerges victorious among 21 contestants in Bigg Boss season 5 grand finale!

After much anticipation, the moment has arrived! Akhil Marar has emerged as the well-deserved winner of Bigg Boss Season 5, securing a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs and a Maruti Suzuki car. Raneesha Rahman claimed the first runner-up position, followed by Junaiz VP as the second runner-up. Shobha Vishwanath and Shiju achieved the fourth and fifth places, respectively. Serena Ann Johnson, who faced an unexpected eviction just before the Grand Finale, finished in sixth place. The season boasted a total of 21 talented contestants, each bringing their unique flair to the show.

Prior to the Grand Finale, Nadira Mehrin, the transgender representative, bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house with a remarkable achievement. She secured a cash prize of seven and a quarter lakhs through the money box task.

Akhil Marar gained recognition for his directorial debut in the film ‘Oru Thathvika Avalokanam’ and gained popularity through his active participation in television channel debates. He had previously worked as an assistant director in ‘Perariyathavar.’

Season 5, known as the Season of Originals, initially commenced with 18 contestants and later welcomed three wild card entries at different stages, resulting in a total of 21 participants.

The list of contestants for this season included Gopika Gopi, Shruthi Lakshmy, Shiju AR, Lachu (Aishwarya Suresh), Aniyan Mithun, Manisha, Nadira Mehrin, Junais VP, Sagar Surya, Vaibhor Devu (Sreedevi Menon), Angeline Maria, Vishnu Joshi, Omar Lulu, Anu Joseph, Serena Ann Johnson, Shobha Vishwanath, Rinosh George, Renisha Rahman, Hanan, Anjus Rosh, and Akhil Marar.