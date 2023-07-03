Anil Ambani appears at office of Enforcement Director in Mumbai

Anil Ambani, an industrialist, arrived to the Mumbai Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday morning. Ambani had previously testified before the ED in 2020 in relation to the Yes Bank loan kickbacks case, which resulted in the arrest of the bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor.

At 10 am, Ambani arrived at the ED Mumbai headquarters as his office staff members waited outside. There are still questions about the case in which Ambani appeared.

Anil Ambani received some comfort from the Bombay High Court in September of last year when it ordered the Income Tax division not to pursue any coercive measures against him in connection with a Rs 420 crore tax evasion case.