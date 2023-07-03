Asian Games: India announces 4-member weightlifting team

Mumbai: India announced a four-member Indian weightlifting team for the 19th Asian Games. The Asiad will be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Achinta Sheuli will be in the four-member Indian weightlifting team. Mirabai Chanu will compete in the 49kg category while Achinta Sheuli will participate in the 73kg category. Bindyarani Devi will participate in the 55kg women’s division. Reigning National Games champion N Ajith will compete in the 73kg category.

Weightlifting competitions at the Asian Games will be held from September 27 to October 4.

Indian Team:

Men: Achinta Sheuli (73kg), N Ajith (73kg)

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg)