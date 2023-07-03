Budget airline launches flights to India from UAE

Dubai: Low-cost carrier based in India, IndiGo has launched direct flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah. Currently, IndiGo operates flights to three destinations in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Ras Al-Khaimah is the airline’s 11th destination in the Middle East, 26th international and the 100th overall location. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 14 flights a week from two cities in India.

The air carrier earlier announced 2 non-stop daily flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from the Lucknow airport. The flight services will start from July 12.The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Abu Dhabi will depart at 18.20 hrs and the Abu Dhabi to Lucknow flight will arrive at 03.25 hrs. The Lucknow-Dubai flight will depart at 13.30 hrs and Dubai-Lucknow flight will arrive at 22.20 hrs.

Currently, India-UAE is among the busiest airline routes as Indian citizens account for the largest share of the emirate’s population.