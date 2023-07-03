DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Budget airline launches flights to India from UAE

Jul 3, 2023, 07:26 pm IST

Dubai: Low-cost carrier based in India,  IndiGo has launched direct flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah. Currently, IndiGo  operates  flights to three destinations in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Ras Al-Khaimah is  the airline’s  11th destination in the Middle East,  26th international and the 100th overall location. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 14 flights a week from two cities in India.

The air carrier earlier announced 2 non-stop daily flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from the Lucknow airport. The flight services will start from  July 12.The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Abu Dhabi will depart at 18.20 hrs and the Abu Dhabi to Lucknow flight will arrive at 03.25 hrs. The Lucknow-Dubai flight will depart at 13.30 hrs and Dubai-Lucknow flight will arrive at 22.20 hrs.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts extremely heavy rainfall in these states till July 5 

Currently, India-UAE is among the busiest airline routes as Indian citizens account for the largest share of the emirate’s population.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 3, 2023, 07:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button