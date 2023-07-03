Delhi HC dismissed bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

On Monday, the Delhi High Court denied bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged role in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied Sisodia relief, stating that he is not entitled to release at this time.

In addition to Sisodia, the high court denied the bail applications of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu, and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged scheme.

The CBI first detained Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister, on February 26 for his suspected role in the scandal, and he has been in detention since then.

On May 30, the high court denied him bail in the CBI case. He was arrested on March 9 in connection with the ED case and is currently in judicial detention. The Delhi government introduced the programme on November 17, 2021, but it was revoked at the end of September 2022 due to corruption suspicions.