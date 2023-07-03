ED arrested three persons for call centre racket and defrauding foreign nationals

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three people for allegedly running a contact centre ring and scamming foreign nationals, including those from the United States, Canada, and the Philippines, under the guise of offering them low-interest loans.

According to ED sources, the three arrested include the “mastermind” Shahnawaz Ahamed Jeelani, as well as two close associates Vipin Kumar Sharma and Viraj Singh Kuntal. The agency has been granted custody of the suspects until July 5 in order to interview them in detention. Mahmud Khan has been recognised as another close associate of the main accused. He is wanted by the agency.

On June 27, the ED searched 14 locations in Jaipur, Nagaur, Mathura, Kanpur, Allahabad, and Lucknow in connection with the case, in which the kingpin Shahnawaz Ahmed Jeelani was running the lending scam under the guise of David Morrison.

The ED confiscated total cash of Rs 90.37 lakh from three different properties as a consequence of the searches, as well as incriminating materials from a live call centre in Mathura, which held the details of thousands of foreign nationals allegedly deceived by them over the years.