First batch of crew recovery team of Mission Gaganyaan, completed Phase-1 training

The first batch of Mission Gaganyaan’s crew rescue team has completed Phase 1 of training at the Indian Navy’s Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi. “The team of Indian Naval divers and marine commandos underwent recovery training of crew module in varied sea conditions,” the Ministry of Defence stated on Sunday.

The training also validated the standard operating procedures developed in collaboration by the Indian Navy and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to the ministry. The two-week training capsule included a mission briefing, medical emergency procedures, and familiarisation with various aircraft and their rescue equipment.

The team trained at the Water Survival Training Facility in Kochi will now assist ISRO in the recovery of test launches scheduled in the coming months. Dr Mohan M, head of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre, oversaw the recovery demonstration and talked with the team on the final day. The first abort mission for India’s first human spaceflight, Gaganyaan, will take place at the end of August this year, while the unmanned voyage to orbit will take place next year, according to ISRO chairman S Somanath.