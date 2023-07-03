Mohanlal will feature in pan-India bilingual film “Vrushabha”

The makers announced Monday that Mohanlal will appear in “Vrushabha,” a pan-India bilingual film that will be released in 2024. Balaji Telefilms, run by Ektaa R Kapoor, has collaborated with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios on the project, which will be shot in Telugu and Malayalam.

According to Kapoor’s Instagram post, “Vrushabha,” directed by Nanda Kishore, will begin filming later this month.

“Posing with the legend and genius!!!!” JAI MATA DI I’m extremely pleased to be working with the legendary actor @mohanlal. VRUSHABHA, a Pan-India bilingual Telugu Malayalam film starring megastar Mohanlal, is produced by Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. The film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations (sic),” the producer captioned the photo with her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

“Vrushabha” would be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi concurrently, according to Kapoor’s post.