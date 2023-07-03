NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on numerous locations across three states on Sunday in connection with ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind,’ a radicalised module managed by Pakistan-based suspects.

According to NIA sources, NIA teams raided five locations in the case registered last year: one in Bihar’s Darbhanga and two in Patna, one in Gujarat’s Surat, and one in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Incriminating items, including mobile phones, memory cards, and SIM cards, were seized.

The case came to light after the Bihar police arrested Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir of Phulwarisharif area of Patna, following which an FIR was registered on July 14 last year. The NIA took over the case and re-registered it a few days later. Marghoob was chargesheeted on January 6, 2023, under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The accused was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pak-based operatives, with the objective of radicalising impressionable youth for the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over the Indian territory.