Police confirm no cause for concern as unidentified flying object seen near Modi’s residence

In a recent incident, the police have responded to reports of an “unidentified flying object” spotted above the prime minister’s residence in central Delhi. The incident took place on Monday morning when a PCR call was received at around 5 am, stating that a drone-like object was observed hovering near the residence. However, after conducting thorough searches and collaborating with other security agencies, no suspicious findings were made.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) was also consulted and confirmed that no such flying object was detected in the vicinity. The Delhi Police released a statement stating, “Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence.”