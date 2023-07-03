SalamAir announces new international flight service

Muscat: The first low-cost carrier in Oman, SalamAir has launched bi-weekly direct flights to Almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus aircraft for the service. The flights will operate on Saturday and Wednesday. It is the first time SalamAir will be operating direct flights to Almaty.

Earlier the airline announced direct flights to Rize in Turkey. The airline will deploy its Airbus aircraft for the service. The airline will operate two flights a week on Saturday and Tuesday.

The total local, regional and international destinations to which SalamAir operates direct flights reached 39 destinations, including: Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, Duqm, and Masirah, in addition to its international destinations to: Dubai, Fujairah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Shiraz, Tehran, Mashhad, Istanbul, Rize, Trabzon, Alexandria, Beirut, Almaty, Baku, Kuala Lumpur, Prague, Sarajevo, Bangkok, Phuket, Chattogram, Dhaka, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lucknow, Multan , Sialkot, and Trivandrum.