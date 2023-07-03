Tata Motors to hike vehicle prices from July 17

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has decided to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles. The brand will increase prices for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric models across its passenger vehicle lineup. The company is planning to increase the price by 0.6% for all models and variants. The new price will come into effect from July 17. The automaker said that the hikes have been necessitated due to increasing input costs in the manufacturing process.

The Indian automotive giant announced that individuals who book their vehicles before July 16 and receive deliveries by July 31 will be shielded from the upcoming price hike.

Tata Motors is one of the largest manufacturers of passenger vehicles in India. The company offers wide range of cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz and SUVs such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the market.

This will be fourth price hike of 2023. Tata Motors earlier hiked prices in May, January and February. Last year, the company hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles in January and November.