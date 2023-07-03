Tomato prices in Kerala heading to breach Rs 150 per kg

Tomato prices in the state are expected to exceed Rs 150 per kilogramme. Retail costs are currently Rs 140 per kilogramme. The state is increasingly reliant on its neighbour, Tamil Nadu. Though Tamil Nadu is attempting to restrict prices, the efforts are not bearing results.

The price of a 13 kilogramme tomato crate in the Udumalpet market on Saturday was Rs 1,300. Transportation costs and merchant margins drove the rates up to Rs 140 per kg. Prices increased dramatically in just one week. Climate change, production reductions, and a supply imbalance are the factors cited for the present price increase.

Attempts at price regulation in general have been ineffective. However, in certain big markets, the rates fluctuate between Rs 100 and Rs 120. More supply and higher prices for cultivators are projected to cut the rate by additional Rs 10 per kg. On the other hand, many producers who were concerned about high rainfall in June and July moved to different crops. Many farmers have taken a break from farming.