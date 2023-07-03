Two detained by Anti-Terrorism Squad in Uttar Pradesh for posting ‘radical posts’ online

Two individuals have been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly spreading the ideologies of terrorist organisations on social media.

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) announced on Sunday that Saddam Sheikh, a resident of Gonda district and present employee of a Bangalore-based company, had been arrested for posting radical messages on social media that incited hatred. Sheikh is 38 years old.

Sheikh was ‘highly motivated’ by terrorists and cross-border terror organisations. According to the statement, ‘He used to post radical social media posts on a regular basis because he wanted to become an enabler of the terror activities.’

The ATS claimed that Sheikh had contact with a terrorist operating out of Kashmir via social media. Rizwan Khan, a 23-year-old resident of Kashmir, was detained by another ATS unit. At a meat processing facility in Unnao, he was a security guard.

‘Rizwan Khan is motivated by terror groups and used to promote their ideology via radical posts on social media groups,’ the ATS said. Khan and Sheikh are the subjects of separate cases that have been filed at the ATS police station in Lucknow.