UNWTO invited Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy at the United Nations headquarters

Following the G-20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa last month, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has invited Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to speak on global tourism development and its links to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the UN headquarters next week.

Reddy will talk at the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York from July 10 to 14. The subject of the UN HLPF is “accelerating recovery from coronavirus disease and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels.” As the G-20 Tourism Chair, Reddy will speak at the UN Headquarters on July 13-14.

Recognising the relevance of tourism in economies and societies around the world, as proven by the Covid-19 epidemic, the debates and gatherings will bring together senior government and industry leaders to discuss ways to accelerate the tourism sector’s efforts towards the SDGs, according to officials. They noted that the implementation of the ‘India Declaration’ and ‘Goa Road Map’ finalised during the Ministerial Meeting in Goa are targeted at attaining SDGs and expanding partnerships and collaborations among countries and stakeholders.