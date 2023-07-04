Active covid cases in the country stands at 1,468

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Tuesday, India saw a single-day increase of 26 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,468. The disease has killed 5,31,908 people and infected 4.49 crore (4,49,94,351), according to data updated at 8 a.m.

According to the ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. According to the data, the number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,60,975, with a 1.18 percent case fatality rate.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive.