Amid heavy rains, holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 Kerala districts on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid heavy rainfall forecast, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in six districts of Kerala on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted high-intensity rain in Kerala and issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts.

The holiday has been announced for:

1. Schools in Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts

2. Colleges in Kannur, Thrissur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts

The holiday applies to all schools (all boards), anganwadis, and madrasas. However, the holiday does not apply to scheduled exams (including university and PSC exams). Revenue Minister K Rajan on Tuesday convened a meeting to take stock of the situation as IMD and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority have predicted the chances of flash floods, mudslides, landslides, high tides, and waterlogging.

Cutting across towns and villages, incessant heavy rains battered several parts widely uprooting trees, damaging houses, and causing waterlogging. Several people had a narrow escape as huge trees got uprooted in many districts, including Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, which have witnessed intense downpours since Monday night. Power blackouts were reported in many parts of the state due to the damage to electric posts after trees fell over them.

The falling of trees due to the heavy rains and strong winds damaged homes in many places and also caused traffic blocks on the busy Kollam -Shenkottai route, where vehicle movement was reinstated after the removal of logs that fell on the road. The heavy rains also resulted in water levels rising in many rivers in central Kerala, threatening to displace people living in the low lying areas.