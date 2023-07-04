Dr. Priya Varghese joins Kannur University as Associate Professor

The Kannur University has made the appointment of Dr. Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor in the Malayalam Department. According to the issued order, Dr. Priya is expected to assume her new role within 15 days.

The appointment was granted in response to a High Court ruling affirming Priya’s eligibility for the position, in addition to the legal advice provided by the Advocate General and the Standing Counsel of the university.

Meanwhile, the UGC (University Grants Commission) has announced its intention to appeal to the Supreme Court against Priya Varghese’s appointment. The UGC may also request an immediate stay on the High Court’s verdict.

The division bench overturned the single bench judgment of the High Court, which had previously stated that Priya Varghese, the spouse of Kerala Chief Minister’s private secretary, KK Ragesh, lacked the required teaching experience for the associate professor role at Kannur University.

On August 17, 2022, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan halted Priya’s appointment due to allegations of nepotism. As of now, the Governor’s order has not been rescinded. Dr. Joseph Scaria, who ranked second on the list, filed a petition in the High Court following the Governor’s order. Consequently, the single bench of the High Court ruled that Priya does not possess the necessary qualifications for the position and that the appointment should be reevaluated.