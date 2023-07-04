Gold price edged higher by Rs 130 to Rs 59,280 per 10 gram

According to HDFC Securities, gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 130 to Rs 59,280 per 10 gramme on Tuesday, owing to strong global cues. In the previous session, the precious metal had concluded at Rs 59,150 per 10 gramme.

Silver increased by Rs 100 to Rs 71,300 per kilogramme. “Gold was trading higher on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets at Rs 59,280/10 gramme, up by Rs 130 per 10 gramme, taking cues from overseas markets,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Gold and silver were trading higher in international markets, at USD 1,927 per ounce and USD 22.93 per ounce, respectively. Following poorer-than-expected economic statistics on Monday, safe-haven purchases are still supporting gold prices, according to Gandhi, as investors await the outcome of the FOMC June meeting minutes on Wednesday, which could provide fresh insights on the interest rate front.