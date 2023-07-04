High levels of nicotine found in the bloodstream of a new born baby due to mother’s addiction to tobacco

A newborn baby was transferred to a tertiary neonatal hospital in Ahmedabad, India, in an attempt to save the child’s life, attracting the attention of medical professionals. Initially thought to be a case of asphyxiation during birth, the child’s symptoms turned out to be unusual, as per a report from the Times of India. Further investigation revealed a shocking revelation – the child’s critical condition was a result of alarmingly high levels of nicotine in the bloodstream.

Doctors examining the case determined that the abnormally high nicotine levels in the child were directly linked to the mother’s alleged addiction to chewing tobacco. The newborn was found to have a nicotine level of 60 ng/ml, surpassing the permissible levels for adults by a staggering 3000 percent. Dr. Ashish Mehta, a senior neonatologist interviewed by the Times of India, emphasized that the child’s condition did not align with a typical asphyxia case.

As the medical team delved into the medical history of both the child and the mother, they received a crucial clue from the gynecologist who had been involved in the mother’s care. It was discovered that the mother had a history of asthma and admitted to occasionally chewing tobacco. Further investigations revealed that she consumed tobacco in various forms, such as sachets or raw, which were readily available at local pan shops.

Shockingly, the mother admitted to consuming tobacco between 10 to 15 times a day, unknowingly exposing her unborn child to high nicotine levels through her bloodstream. Toxicology screenings confirmed the presence of elevated nicotine levels in the infant’s body, leading doctors to recommend a natural flushing-out process.

In a candid statement, the mother admitted to consuming tobacco since the age of 15, shedding light on her long-standing addiction that inadvertently affected her child’s health. After receiving treatment for five days, the infant showed signs of recovery and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

This extraordinary case serves as a stark reminder of the harmful effects of tobacco addiction and highlights the unforeseen consequences it can have on the most vulnerable members of society.