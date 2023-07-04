In Bengal, Trinamool worker shot dead, party alleges BJP

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot at by several biker thugs on Monday in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, just days before the July 8 panchayat elections.

The district’s Basanti area was the scene of the event. Khogen Khutia, the victim, has been checked into a hospital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which the saffron party denied, was allegedly behind the attack, according to Trinamool Congress.

On Monday night, hours after Governor CV Ananda Bose left Basanti, the tragedy took place.

The Governor visited Basanti, the scene of another TMC employee’s murder on July 1. He met his family members and looked over the scene of the tragedy.