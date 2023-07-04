Indian-style wedding of Friends characters imagined by AI artist, fans adore it

It wouldn’t be overstating things to state that Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has swept the internet. Perhaps it has given an artist’s mind wings because every other day, incredibly imaginative images created with the use of apps like Midjourney appear online. These tools and the appropriate cues have allowed AI artists from around the world to produce some fantastic work. The characters from the popular sitcom Friends have now been envisioned by an AI artist getting married in the Indian tradition.

The AI-generated images were posted on the Imagin-AI-tion Instagram account. All of the celebrities wearing elaborate wedding attire were Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, Phoebe Buffay, Mike Hannigan, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani.

In the pictures, Monica and Chandler may be seen dressed for their Indian wedding. Chandler is wearing a kurta, whereas Monica is wearing a saree. The same is true for Mike, Ross, Phoebe, and Rachel. In the photographs, they appear to be quite amazing.

As far as we are aware, Joey does not get married in the series; instead, you can see him in a sherwani without a plus one.