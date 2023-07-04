Karthik Subbaraj finished shooting for upcoming movie “Jigarthanda Double X”

Karthik Subbaraj has completed filming for his forthcoming directorial venture “Jigarthanda Double X,” which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The Tamil film was revealed last August as a sequel to the director’s 2014 action-comedy “Jigarthanda.” The crew began filming in December.

The film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under their respective brands of Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations.

Tirru is the cinematographer, and Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor. The film’s release date has been set for Diwali. It will also be made available in Hindi and Telugu. The original “Jigarthanda” focused around a fledgling filmmaker who seeks to draw inspiration for his feature film from the life of a gangster. When he is caught snooping on the mafia, things go wrong.