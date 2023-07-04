Keralite man receives 40-year sentence in UK for Kettering murders of wife and two children

A Malayali man from Kerala’s Kannur district, Saju Chelevalan (52), has been sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison for the Kettering murders in the United Kingdom. The Northampton Crown Court delivered the sentence on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred on December 15, 2022, when Saju strangled his wife Anju Ashok and their two young children. The judge, quoted by the BBC, remarked, “While you were squeezing the life out of your wife, your young children were screaming for their mummy.” Anju, who worked as an NHS nurse and hailed from Vaikom in Kerala’s Kottayam district, was found dead at the scene, while the children were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The murders were discovered when Anju failed to report for duty.