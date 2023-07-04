Legacy admissions at Harvard University gets challenged by a civil rights group

A civil rights group in the United States has lodged a complaint with the Department of Education, challenging the practice of legacy admissions at Harvard University. This development follows the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action. The group accuses the process of discriminating against students of color by giving preferential treatment to predominantly white children of alumni.

The nonprofit organization Lawyers for Civil Rights, based in Boston, filed the civil rights complaint on behalf of Black and Latino community groups in New England. They argue that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by granting preference based on wealth and social status.

According to media reports, the groups stated in the complaint that Harvard College annually gives special preference to hundreds of mostly white students, not based on their own achievements, but solely because of their family connections. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in March 2022 revealed that around 75% of US adults believe that familial attendance should not be a factor in college admissions decisions.

Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, the executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who is handling the case, questioned the practice of rewarding children for privileges passed down through generations. He emphasized that family name and financial status should not influence the college admissions process, as they do not reflect merit.

Records indicate that approximately 70% of Harvard’s legacy applicants are white, and being a legacy student increases the likelihood of admission by about six times. The complaint argues that a spot given to a legacy or donor-related applicant is denied to a candidate who meets the admissions criteria based on their own merit. Removing legacy and donor preferences would potentially result in the admission of more students of color.

In response to the complaint, Harvard University issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to diversity and stating that it would consider how to uphold its values in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

As the university reviews the situation in the coming weeks and months, it aims to ensure that its teaching, learning, and research foster a community comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences, in line with the new precedent set by the Court.