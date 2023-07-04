People who betrayed my ideology cannot use my photograph says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the president of the NCP, said on Tuesday that his portrait should only be used by the party and Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra unit chief. Those who “betrayed” his ideology should not be allowed to utilize it, he said two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra.

“My photograph can only be used by the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil is the state president,” Pawar senior told reporters here. It was his prerogative to decide who might use his photograph throughout his lifetime, he claimed. “Those who have betrayed my ideology and with whom I disagree cannot use my photograph,” the veteran leader stated.

Pawar’s picture was also visible at the Ajit faction’s new office in south Mumbai, which opened on Tuesday. Jayant Patil, the state NCP president, has been dismissed by the Ajit Pawar group. Patil, on the other hand, has petitioned the Assembly Speaker to remove Ajit and his accomplices from office.