Sad News: Mary, mother of volleyball legend Jimmy George, passes away

In a solemn and heartfelt loss, Mary George, the beloved mother of renowned Volleyball player Jimmy George, breathed her last on Monday at Peravoor in Kannur. She was 87 years old.

Mary and her husband George Joseph were blessed with a large family, comprising eight sons and two daughters. Notably, Jimmy and his brothers formed the illustrious volleyball team known as the Peravoor Brothers, gaining widespread recognition.

Jimmy, who achieved legendary status in the world of volleyball, was an exceptional athlete. His remarkable accomplishments include securing an Asian Games medal and being honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award. As Mary’s most distinguished son, his achievements brought immense pride and joy to their family.

During this time of profound grief, our thoughts and condolences go out to Jimmy George and his family. Mary’s memory will forever be cherished, and her impact on her son’s remarkable journey in volleyball will be remembered with deep admiration.