Surrender items belonged to Ex Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa,: RTI activist’s demand to DVAC

T Narasimha Murthy, an RTI activist, has written to the DVAC SP pleading with them to turn up 28 things that belonged to the late J Jayalalithaa, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. In connection with the disproportionate assets case being heard by a civil court in Bengaluru, these goods were seized.

Narasimhan has submitted numerous petitions calling for the sale and auction of the disproportionate assets taken from Jayalalithaa. A public prosecutor was just appointed by the Karnataka government to handle the asset disposition.

The 32nd Additional City Civil Sessions Judge said during a hearing on June 3 that the court only had custody of 30 kg of goods, including gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and stones of various colours. The remaining goods’ condition remained uncertain.

Narasimhan has requested the release of the remaining 28 seized goods in a letter to the SP of DVAC, the organisation that looked into the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa.

These items include 700 kg of silver goods, 11,344 pricey sarees, 44 air conditioners, 131 suitcases, 91 watches, 146 decorated chairs, 750 decorated chappals, 215 crystal-cut glasses, 12 refrigerators, and 1,040 video cassettes, among other things, according to the annexure provided by Narasimha Murthy.