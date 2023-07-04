Tragic Rainfall: Schoolgirl in Kasaragod Fatally Struck by Falling Tree

Tragic Incident Claims 11-Year-Old Girl’s Life as Tree Falls on Her Head during Rainy Day

In a heartbreaking incident on a rainy Monday, an 11-year-old girl lost her life after a tree fell on her near her school. The young girl, identified as Ayshath Minha, was a sixth-grade student at the Government Higher Secondary School in Angadimogar, Puthige grama panchayat.

Ayshath, the daughter of B M Yusaf and Fathimath Sainab from Angadimogar, was walking with two friends towards the school bus when tragedy struck. As classes concluded at 4 pm, a small Macaranga tree (Vatta) suddenly toppled over, striking Ayshath on her head. Thankfully, her friends managed to escape unharmed.

A teacher at the school recounted the unfortunate incident, stating, “Ayshath and her friends were just outside the school when the tree fell. It happened so suddenly, leaving us all in shock.” Realizing the severity of the situation, the teachers acted swiftly, rushing Ayshath to a cooperative hospital in Kumbla, located 15 kilometers away. Despite their efforts, Ayshath was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The devastating loss of Ayshath has left her parents, three siblings, and the entire community in mourning. As her teacher expressed, “Ayshath was a bright and lively student, loved by her classmates and teachers alike. This tragedy has left us all shattered.”

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the need to cherish every moment with our loved ones.