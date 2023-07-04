Tribal Girl Minnu Mani’s Incredible Journey: From Paddy Fields to Team India’s Dressing Room

From Paddy Fields to Indian Team: Minnu Mani’s Inspirational Cricket Journey

Minnu Mani, a tribal girl from Edappadi near Mananthavady in Wayanad, has achieved a remarkable feat by earning a call-up to the Indian women’s cricket team for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. Hailing from the Kurichiya tribal community, Minnu’s journey has been filled with determination and hard work.

“I am thrilled that I am so close to playing for India. It’s the dream of every cricketer to don the national jersey,” Minnu expressed her excitement over the phone. Her parents, who work as farm labourers, couldn’t be prouder of her accomplishments.

Minnu’s cricketing talent was first recognized by Elsamma Baby, a former physical education teacher, when she joined Mananthavady Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in 2011. Under Elsamma’s guidance, Minnu’s skills flourished, and she was selected for a training program at the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) academy in Thodupuzha after impressive trials in Kollam in 2013.

The left-handed batter and off-spinner quickly made her mark and became an integral part of the Kerala U-23 women’s team. Her exceptional performance helped the team secure the national T20 championship in Mumbai in 2018, where she scored 188 runs and took 11 wickets. The same year, Minnu was honored as the Junior Cricketer of the Year by the KCA.

Minnu’s talent extended beyond the national level as she earned a place in the India ‘A’ team for the Bangladesh tour and the Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Women’s Asia Cup in 2019. She also made history by being the first player from Kerala to be picked in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai. Representing Delhi Capitals, she gained invaluable experience playing alongside international stars.

Reflecting on her WPL journey, Minnu said, “It was a learning curve for me. The WPL is an international level tournament, and the pressure is huge.” She played three matches, including the final, as Delhi Capitals finished as runners-up.

Now, Minnu is ready to embark on another chapter of her incredible journey. She will join her teammates in Mumbai before flying to Bangladesh for the T20I series. Her selection is not only a proud moment for Minnu but also a source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers across the country.