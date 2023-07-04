Wimbledon’s Snake Boat Race Poster Spurs Kerala Tourism Surge

Kerala’s world-famous snake boat race has experienced a remarkable surge in exposure, courtesy of an official poster shared by the Wimbledon Tennis Championship’s Facebook page, aimed at promoting the prestigious tournament. This captivating artwork portrayed renowned tennis players gracefully rowing snake boats amidst the tranquil backwaters of Kerala. Accompanying the visually striking image was a heartfelt statement emphasizing the warm connection between London and Kerala.

The poster, adorned with a handshake emoji representing the bond between Kerala and London, presented an intriguing query: “Ready for the annual boat race! Who will emerge victorious at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?” Among the Malayali netizens, the Kerala boat race poster has sparked tremendous interest, eliciting a flood of comments brimming with nostalgia and excitement for the upcoming boat races.

As a bonus treat, the Wimbledon Facebook page also shared a captivating photo showcasing Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic performing a delightful rendition of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the iconic green grass court of Wimbledon. This extraordinary blend of Kerala’s cultural heritage and the world of tennis has created a buzz among fans, further elevating the appeal of both the snake boat race and the Wimbledon Championships.