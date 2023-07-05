Agarkar appointed as India’s chief selector

Ajit Agarkar, former India fast bowler, has been appointed as the chairman of India’s selection committee, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This comes after the senior selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, was initially dismissed in November following India’s exit from the Twenty20 World Cup. Sharma was later reappointed but resigned in February due to a controversy surrounding allegations made during a sting operation.

Agarkar, who recently served as a coach for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was unanimously recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the position.

As per seniority based on the number of test matches played, Agarkar will lead the committee alongside Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath. With 349 wickets across all formats during his career, the 45-year-old Agarkar brings a wealth of experience to his new role.